Short Interest in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Decreases By 6.6%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 730.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,046,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 277.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,133,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,758 shares during the last quarter.

Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

