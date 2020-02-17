Short Interest in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Decreases By 6.2%

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 340,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. Neenah has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neenah by 631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,370 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,732,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neenah by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

