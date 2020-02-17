Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Declines By 6.3%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 151,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Kaixin Auto at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KXIN opened at $1.12 on Monday. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.95 million for the quarter.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

