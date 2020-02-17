Short Interest in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Increases By 6.9%

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.98. 189,550 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. Globant has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $131.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

