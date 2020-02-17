Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Declines By 7.5%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.91. 98,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

