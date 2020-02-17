Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Declines By 7.5%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.91. 98,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.