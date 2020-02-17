Short Interest in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Decreases By 9.8%

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 689,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

FLT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.43. 830,008 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.85. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $221.08 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

