Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Drops By 7.0%

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 123,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

