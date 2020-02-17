Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Drops By 7.0%

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 123,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:ET opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
