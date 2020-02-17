Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Expands By 7.0%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 115,300 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELTK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Eltek stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.16. 26,728 shares of the company traded hands. Eltek has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

