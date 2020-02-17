Short Interest in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Decreases By 6.5%

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 128,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of CSBR opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 million, a PE ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Champions Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

CSBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.