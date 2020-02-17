Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $485.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $473.81.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $531.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.66. Shopify has a 12 month low of $173.71 and a 12 month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

