SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,864.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 214,039 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 283.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 660,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 122,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,576,000 after buying an additional 1,724,532 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $35.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92.

