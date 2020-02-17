SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAKE opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

