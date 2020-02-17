SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 138,283 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138,283 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Shares of NTRS opened at $101.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.