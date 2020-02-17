SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $328,000 in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $592,255.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Matson Inc has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $42.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

