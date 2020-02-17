SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,569,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. ValuEngine lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $34.79 on Monday. Evertec Inc has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

