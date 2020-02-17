SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $3,039,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 105.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 181,705 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 40.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 96.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

