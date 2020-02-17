Sepio Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $191.01. 1,195,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.94 and a 1-year high of $191.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.