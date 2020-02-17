Sepio Capital LLC Sells 329 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.53. 227,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,938. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

