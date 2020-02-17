Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 18,052 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 147.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after buying an additional 4,858,125 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in KeyCorp by 649.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 1,616,597 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $12,652,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $11,834,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $11,306,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.73. 6,350,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

