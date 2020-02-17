Sepio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of EWP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.