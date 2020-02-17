Sepio Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

