Sepio Capital LLC Invests $568,000 in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. 7,850,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,224. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

