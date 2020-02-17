Sepio Capital LLC Invests $430,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

