Sepio Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,895 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 35,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,206,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,225,375. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

