Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

