Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%.

NASDAQ:AIHS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 266,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,629. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

