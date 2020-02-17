Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0901 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Semux has a market cap of $1.15 million and $29,691.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00031869 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002727 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000518 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.