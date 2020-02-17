SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,034 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 113.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 21,250 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $1,389,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,152.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,550 shares of company stock worth $9,594,383. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. 366,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $69.52.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

