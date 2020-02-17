Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,443 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AZPN shares. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 614,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,454. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.25 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.