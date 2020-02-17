Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of DexCom worth $24,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded up $31.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,426. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $295.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from to in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $1,454,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

