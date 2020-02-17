Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,885. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

