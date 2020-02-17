Sei Investments Co. Has $25.46 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

GILD traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,109,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,921,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

