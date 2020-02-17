Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 49,557.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 522,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in CME Group by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 114,054 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.13. 1,054,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.09.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.