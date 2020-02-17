Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of General Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.83. 36,944,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,318,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

