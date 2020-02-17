Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCWX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Secureworks by 1,276.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Secureworks by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Secureworks by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. 48,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,338. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks Corp has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Secureworks Corp will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Secureworks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.