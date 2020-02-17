Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,518.73. 1,159,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,529.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,435.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,297.32. The company has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

