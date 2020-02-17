Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,566 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $165.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $166.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

