Saybrook Capital NC Sells 3,505 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.0% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after acquiring an additional 240,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,147,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,622,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.13. 5,716,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

