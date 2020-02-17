savedroid Reaches One Day Volume of $87.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One savedroid token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $303,538.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, savedroid has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get savedroid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00047516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00479611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.50 or 0.06166114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00066216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005191 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

SVD is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.