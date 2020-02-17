Sandy Spring Bank Sells 4,400 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 126,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,082,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE F traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,328,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,451,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

