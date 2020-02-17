Sandy Spring Bank Has $138,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.08. 1,846,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

