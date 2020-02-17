Sandy Spring Bank Buys New Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 28.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 32.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. 5,467,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,965. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $47,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $201,679 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

