Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,251 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 225.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 85.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mattel by 550.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

MAT stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. 15,706,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,804. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

