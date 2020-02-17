Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 780 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after buying an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,361,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,888,000 after buying an additional 151,043 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.57. 1,697,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

