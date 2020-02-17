Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 190 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,106 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,721,000 after purchasing an additional 879,793 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,955 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $175,352,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 78.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,476,000 after purchasing an additional 965,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,226. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

