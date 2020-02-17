Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of First Bancorp worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,024.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

