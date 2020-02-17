Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,343,612 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Encana worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 151,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

In related news, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

