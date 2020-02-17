Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Morningstar worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Morningstar by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 46.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Morningstar by 3,496.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 135,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $158.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.99 and a twelve month high of $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $1,069,449.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,852,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,540,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $1,121,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,865,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,953,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,084 shares of company stock worth $23,853,034. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

