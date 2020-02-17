Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,876 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SolarWinds worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SolarWinds by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $350,226.84. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. SolarWinds Corp has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura cut their price target on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

