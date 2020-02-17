Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,972 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGRX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,053.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGRX. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

